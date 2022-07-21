Nagpur reports 249 fresh Covid-19 cases, active patients at 1,386

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 249 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 192 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 249 cases, 90 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 159 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

Advertisement

A total of 2,201 samples (1,790 RT-PCR and 411 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,386 (447 rural and 939 city).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement