    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020

    NCC’s ‘Yogdan’ extends help to rural areas in Nagpur

    Volunteer NCC Cadets of Nagpur Group are presently performing task of assisting Civil Administration in ensuring Social Distancing at PDS Centers in Nagpur City. The overwhelming success and its effective results have encouraged the authorities to expand the contribution of NCC in Nagpur Rural Area as well. Nagpur Group Commander received Letter of Requisition form DC which was processed on fast track by Maharashtra NCC Directorate.

    42 Cadets of Nagpur NCC Group have been deployed in Hingna, Ramtek, Yerkheda (Kamptee) and Narkhed areas from April 23. The prompt deployment of cadets to ensure Social Distancing at public places like PDS Centers is going to strengthen the administration’s effort to contain spread of Covid-19.

    The NCC Nodal Officers, Colonel Subhash Pradhan and Colonel Satvir Singh are confident that Cadets will not only ensure Social Distancing at PDS Centers but also spread the message of its importance among the people in the area.

