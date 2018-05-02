NCC Cadets take to ‘Yogdaan’ exercise in Nagpur

As part of Exercise NCC Yogdan, volunteer cadets of Nagpur Group has been deployed in Nagpur City at 92 PDS Centres since 14 Apr 2020.

The cadets have been mandated to ensure Social Distancing at these centres. Over 300 of these brave young boys and girls can be seen standing alongside people of Nagpur.

The response of this deployment has been overwhelming and a great success. DC Nagpur and Group Commander Nagpur is in the process of exploring feasibility of similar contribution in Nagpur Rural PDS Centres where NCC cadets are available and ready to assist the civil administration.