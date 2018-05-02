FIR against Republic TV Chief in Nagpur, Arnab alleges he was attacked in Mumbai

Nagpur: City Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly violating an environment of harmony by provocative remarks on the basis of community and creating animosity among them (different communities) through his statements on the TV debate.

Meanwhile, Goswami shared a video in which he is seen alleging that he was attacked by Youth Congress men while he was driving back from his studio to home along with his wife late on Wednesday night in Mumbai. In the video which is doing rounds in WhatsApp, Goswami also held Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family responsible for the attack.

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut lodged has police complaints against Goswami at Sadar Police Station on Wednesday holding him accountable “for spreading rumours, playing communal canards in the context of Palghar mob-lynching case”.

The police had registered the case under various IPC Sections of 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 502 (2) (making statements that create enmity and hatred between different classes).