NCB bust Rave party on cruise ship near Mumbai, Bollywood superstar’s son among likely detained

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. A team of NCB officials seized various illegal drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and MDMA during the raid on Cordelia cruise liner’s Empress ship.

According to India Today TV that a Bollywood superstar’s son is among ten people likely detained by the drug enforcement agency. The raid on Saturday happened during a major event on the Empress ship that was inaugurated just two weeks ago.

As per India Today sources, those detained by the NCB will be brought back to Mumbai on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB officials led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the ship disguised as passengers on Saturday.

The rave party began once the ship had left the coast of Mumbai and reached mid-sea. Following this, NCB officials present on the ship immediately swung into action and detained a number of individuals who were seen openly consuming illegal drugs.

The raid has been underway for seven hours. Many rooms have been searched while some are yet to be looked at by the officials. Once the raid is over, the Empress ship is likely to return to Mumbai international cruise terminal.