NCB brings Aryan Khan, others to Arthur Rd jail

NCB brings Aryan Khan and other accused in the drug raid case to Arthur Jail.

This is the gist of what Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in the court today speaking on behalf of his client:

“Now on facts, I am a 23 yr old with no prior antecedents.

I happen to be part of Bollywood so I reached International terminal.

When I reached the NCB asked if I had drugs on me, I denied.

Despite that they searched me, my bag, my clothes.

They perused my phone.

They thought they will find something to interrogate me.

I have been found with nothing. Not even one gram, one ounce and so much capital is being made out of it. Power to grant regular bail means power to grant interim bail.”

Maneshinde also told the Supreme Court that the fundamental rights of citizens should not be played around with. “They should not stand on technicalities. They should go by merit. There is no case on merit,” he said.