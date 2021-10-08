India agitated when no drugs found: Aryan’s lawyer

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh begins arguments on maintainability of bail petitions in the cruise ship drug seizure case.

Aryan Khan’s bail petition also among those filed.

Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan’s lawyer asks the court, “Why is the Union of India so agitated in this case where no possession is there…?”

He was sent to judicial custody by the Magistrate’s court yesterday. Aryan Khan was supplied drugs by one of the other men arrested in the cruise ship drug bust, the anti-drugs agency said in court yesterday as it argued against the 23-year-old being given bail.