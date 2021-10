Congress sweeps PS bypolls, wins 21 out of 31 seats in Nagpur district

Nagpur: After the sterling victory in Nagpur Zilla Parishad bypolls, Congress has swept the Panchayat Samiti byelections by pocketing 21 seats out of 31 seats in the district. The party has won 9 ZP seats out of 16 for which bypolls were held on October 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six, NCP two, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) won a seat each in the PS bypolls.

The ward-wise names of winners of Congress party in PS bypolls are as follows: Bhavana Chikhale (Badegaon), Mamata Kesare (Waghoda), Govinda Thakre (Nandagomukh), Malati Wasu (Telkamthi), Shravan Bhingare (Kohali), Madhuri Deshmukh(Nand), Suresh Lende (Deoli Amgaon), Jayshree Kadav (Silli), Sonu Kuthe (Mahalgaon), Ashish Mallewar (Bidgaon), Durga Thakre (Khat), Swapnil Shravankar (Revral), Ujjwala Khadse (Dongargaon), Kala Thakre (Mansar), Ashmita Biranwar (Nagardhan), Tulsi Diyewar (Chargaon), Mangala Nimbone (Nayakund), Vaishali Kachore (Nildoh-Waddhamna), Aparna Raut (Bokhara), Sulochana Dhoke (Dawlameti), and Nishikant Nagmote (Metpanjra).

The winning candidates from other parties are as follows: BJP — Payal Pikalmunde (Chirwha), Meenakshi Kawte (Makardhokda), Leeladhar Patle (Digdoh-Isasani), Pratibha Thakre (Ladgaon), Hemlata Satpute (Belona), and Swapnil Nagapure (Sawargaon); GGP — Ramkrishna Warkhade (Umri); BSP — Devidas Gawali (Tarna); NCP — Umeshsingh Rajput (Digdoh-1), Rupali Khade (Neri-Mankar).