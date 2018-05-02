Nazia Haq among Nagpur toppers in CA Exam

Nagpur. Nagpur’s ambitious girl Nazia Haq daughter of Mumbai High Court Justice Z A Haq, has brought laurels to the city as she came out with flying colors in the recently announced results of CA Final Examination conducted the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

She secured 489 marks and stood 3rd highest from Nagpur centre.

She had completed her articleship from Chhangani and Haq Chartered Accountants. She credited her success to her grandmother, parents and teachers.