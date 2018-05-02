Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jan 16th, 2020

    Educational and Check-Up Camp for Juvenille diabetics and their parents

    Juvenille diabetics parent association of india is holding its 19th annual stay in camp for juvenile diabetics and their parents on 18th &19th of January 2020 at Wadgaon .

    The main objective of the camp is to impart education by a team of Doctors and this time they are from Mumbai Dr Manoj Bhatawdekar a well known name in child psychology, and Dr Shachindra Joshi a diabetic educator both devoted towards the cause of juvenile diabetics and from Nagpur our own Dr Sunil Gupta a renowned name in diabetology.

    Apart from this, there will also be present during the camp Dietician Mrs Meera Khadakkar to educate the participants on proper eating habits. Necessary blood and urine check-ups by a team from Dr Sunil Gupta’s clinic , Dental check-up by a team of Dentists from Lata Mangeshkar College and hospital, Eye check-up by Dr Prashant Agnihotri Sir.

    A special session on Yoga and many games and cultural activities form part of the camp activity.
    Informal Group discussions of parents about the day to day handling of their children problems of living with diabetes is always a big morale booster for everybody.

    The participants will get together at JDPAI office Khamla main road Nagpur in the morning of18th January at 7.00 am and after giving their blood samples (only J.d’s)and breakfast for all ,then board buses for Wadgaon.
    Prior registration is a must for the camp any further information and details ,fees structure,etc. can be had by contacting any of the following on mobile Chetan Patel:-9373105543,Y.Ahuja:-9225219424

