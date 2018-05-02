Public Hearing’ Before Any Hike in Power Tariff: Nitin Raut

Nagpur: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday said a ‘public hearing’ will be held and concerns of people will be taken into consideration before effecting any hike in electricity rates for consumers.

State-run discom MSEDCL has sent a proposal to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) about new tariff to be implemented from April 2020.

Addressing ‘meet the press’ at the Press Club here, Raut said new tariff will be decided only after taking suggestions from members of the public and the government will make efforts to ensure there is no burden on the common man.

Replying to a query on MSEDCL proposing new electricity tariff to MERC, he said, “A public hearing will be held on the concerned proposal from February 8-13.

“The commission will decide on the electricity tariff after considering the suggestions of the public hearing. The right to decide the tariff is with the commission.”

“Our government’s efforts will be to ensure there is no burden or increase in the electricity tariff for the common man. However, the actual picture will be clear after the public hearing and subsequently, it will be decided how to go further,” Raut said.