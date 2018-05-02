Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nawalkishore Rathi, ad veteran of Nagpur, no more

    Nagpur: Nawal Kishore Rathi, Nagpur’s one of the most prominent names in the advertising fraternity in the city, passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was surviving a grevious heart condition and was lying in coma for about 2 years

    He owned Nagpur’s most credible Nikita Media Services and Anup Publicity in Nagpur and Pune.

    He breathed his last at his residence in Ramdaspeth. The entire media community has expressed grief over the loss.

    His last rites wad performed at mokshdhaam ghat here on Thursday.

