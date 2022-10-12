Navy’s MiG 29K develops technical snag near Goa, pilot ejects safely

During a routine sortie off the coast of Panaji in Goa on Wednesday morning, a MiG 29K aircraft of the Indian Navy developed a technical malfunction while returning to the base. The pilot, however, was able to eject safely and was later recovered following a search and rescue operation, the Indian Navy announced.

The pilot is presently in stable condition. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, the Indian Navy’s spokesperson said on Twitter.

Soon after the plane developed a snag, the pilot reported the problem to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). An Advance Light Helicopter was sent from the naval airbase in Goa to rescue the pilot.

