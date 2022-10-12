Biker dies as tree falls on him in Civil Lines

Nagpur: Heavy downpour coupled with gusty winds lashed Second Capital of the State on second consecutive day on Wednesday. Several trees were reportedly in and outside Nagpur city. In one such incident, a man driving his two-wheeler was seriously injured after a tree fell on him in the Civil Lines area. He was rushed to nearby hospital, where doctors had pronounced him dead, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Rushab Dilip Jaronde (29), a resident of Yogeshwar Nagar, Umred Road, Dighori.

According to police sources, Rushabh was riding between Bhole Petrol Pump and Raja Rani Square when a tree fell on his bike near R B Quarters. Rushabh was subsequently rushed to nearby hospital where the doctors had declared him dead.

Officials of the Fire and Emergency Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation approached the spot and started efforts to clear the road.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy sky will remain for next two-three days with one or two spells of light to moderate rains. Thunderstorms will accompany rains.

By Wednesday morning (till 8.30 am), Nagpur received 45.3 mm rainfall, second highest in Vidarbha. Yavatmal received the highest rainfall in the last 24-hours at 60mm followed by Gondia at 57.6 mm. Akola (13.2 mm), Buldhana (28 mm), Amravati (13 mm) and Wardha (4.2 mm) received rains. Whereas other places were dry on Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon normally withdraws from Nagpur by the first week of October. But, due to the extended monsoon, this year, the city is experiencing wet weather. Normally, days in October are warmer and nights are colder than in the previous month but the nights are still warmer due to the presence of humidity.

