MSEDCL technician in ACB trap for Rs 7,500 bribe in Nagpur

Nagpur: A senior technician of MSEDCL was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Nagpur while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,500 from a consumer to replace a power meter installed at his residence in Hingna.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Bhimrao Pawde (40), senior technician of MSEDCL, Wanadongri (Class IV ).

According to ACB sources, the complainant was fed up with inflated power bills. He inquired with the senior technician Pawde at MSEDCL office who suggested him to replace the meter with a new one and demanded Rs 7,500 for the same. Taken aback by the bribe demand, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

The ACB sleuths verified the complaint and arrested Pawde red-handed while accepting the bribe. An offence under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Hingna Police Station.

The action was carried out under the guidance of SP ACB Rakesh Ola, Addl SP Madhukar Gite by DySP Yogita Chafle, PI Varsha Mate, PI Ashish Choudhary and staff including Asmita Mallewar, Anil Bahire, Harshalata Bharadkar and others.

