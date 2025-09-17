Navratri-Durgotsav preparations are in full swing in Nagpur

Nagpur: The festive rhythm of Nagpur has barely paused. As the echoes of Ganeshotsav immersion fade, the city is already beating to a new drum, preparations for Navratri-Durgotsav are in full swing.

Workshops that only days ago glistened with half-finished Ganesh idols are now lined with clay figurines of Goddess Durga. The scene is a blend of devotion and labour: Artisans smoothing layers of clay, carefully shaping the Goddess’s ten arms, or sculpting Mahishashur beneath her feet. Few idols have reached the painting stage yet, but the energy is unmistakable.

“Making Durga is different from making Ganesh,” said a sculptor in Chitar Oli, Nagpur’s traditional idol hub. “The Goddess must look both fierce and compassionate. Every detail matters, from the eyes that radiate power to the posture that inspires reverence.”

Across the city, mandap committees have swung into action. From Mahal and Badkas Chowk to Dharampeth and Laxmi Nagar, open grounds and streets are being mapped out for stage setups. Carpenters are hammering frames for elaborate pandals, electricians are stringing up decorative lights, and decorators are designing thematic backdrops.

An event manager from the old city explained the rush: “We don’t get a breather. The moment Bappa bids farewell, we begin planning for Durga Devi. This year, the gap is barely a week, so orders for mandaps, sound systems, prasad counters, and seating arrangements are already pouring in.”

Navratri begins on September 22 and will culminate on Vijayadashmi (October 2). For nine nights, Nagpur’s neighbourhoods will throb with devotional aartis, cultural performances, and the vibrant beats of garba and dandiya. Beyond worship, the festival is also a showcase of community spirit, pandals turning into stages for music, dance, theatre, and food stalls.

For artisans and organisers alike, the fortnight between Ganeshotsav and Durgotsav is the busiest of the year. Yet, they see it as more than just work, it’s a sacred duty. “We don’t just build idols or mandaps,” said another artisan, “we build the city’s festive spirit.”

As Nagpur prepares to welcome Goddess Durga, the devotion and creativity of its people ensure that the transition from Ganesh to Durga remains seamless, keeping the city alive with colour, faith, and celebration.