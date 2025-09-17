Every Saree Has a Story: Taneira Unveils Miara Festive Collection in Nagpur



Nagpur: “Every saree has a story,” said Taneira Franchise Owner Rupali Kale, as she launched Miara, the brand’s new festive collection sarees at Taneira, Kingsway, Station Road, Nagpur.

Sharing the thought behind the collection, Kale said that Miara is a perfect blend of traditional craft and modern design. She emphasized that Taneira stands for authenticity — whether cotton, silk, pure zari or festive zari, every weave is genuine with no mixing. “Through Miara, we want to encourage weavers and protect the ancient craft that has been loved across generations. Our exclusive designers also work specially for Taneira to bring these timeless creations,” she noted. Ms Rupali also highlighted that Taneira’s saree range begins at ₹1,200, while the festive Miara collection starts at ₹6,499.

Adding sparkle to the festive season, Taneira has launched its campaign “The Gift of Pure Love”, celebrating the saree as a timeless symbol of affection and tradition.

Gold Rate 16 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,800/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The festive offers include a ₹1,000 voucher on every purchase of ₹10,000 redeemable on the next purchase. In addition to this, a 0.2g Tanishq gold coin on purchases of ₹50,000 and above, along with Taneira’s Golden Cocoon purchase plan that helps customers realize their dream drape over time, while the Nagpur showroom has also introduced flexible three-month and six-month schemes to make festive shopping more convenient.

Speaking on the launch, Anirban Banerjee, Retail Head, Taneira, said, “This season, Miara reflects imagination and heritage through versatile drapes. At Taneira, we believe that a saree is not just worn, it is experienced — it transforms celebrations into personal statements and gifts into gestures of pure love. With our festive offers and Golden Cocoon plan, we are confident of high double-digit growth this festive period.”

Crafted by hand and rooted in purity, Miara sarees start at ₹6,499 and are available at Taneira’s Nagpur showroom until 20th October 2025 with exclusive festive offers.