Navodaya Bank Scam: HC grants bail to Ashok Dhawad

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to tainted former Congress MLA Ashok Dhawad, the main accused Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank scam. His bail application was pending before the court, following which justice Pushpa Ganediwala on Tuesday granted bail to Dhawad.

Dhawad, along with other accused has been accused in Rs 38.75 crore scam and was arrested under Sections 420,406,409,120B,465,467,468,471,477A of the IPC besides, Section 3 of MPID Act and Sections 65 and 65Bof IT Act. Prior to this, Dhawad had moved the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail. However, he did not get relief. After this he had to surrender.