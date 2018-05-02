Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Navodaya Bank Scam : Chairman Ashok Dhawad’s, directors’ houses raided

Nagpur: The EOW raided the houses of Navodaya Bank chairman Ashok Dhawad along with directors of the bank. Two costly cars were seized from Dhawad’s house even as the raids caused a com-motion in the banking sector. Police raided Navodaya Urban Credit Coop Bank chairman Ashok Dhawad’s house situated in Dhantoli on Thursday night and Friday morning.

However, the accused Dhawad couple could not be found. Police enquired about the whereabouts of Ashok Dhawad and Kiran Dhawad from their family members but the mem-bers said they did not know Police then seized two posh cars belonging to Ashok Dhawad. Police claim that in all 25 to 30 persons including the Navodaya Bank chair man, directors and some top. businesspersons of the city are involved in the bank scam running into several crores of rupees.

All the accused would be arrested, the investigating officials said. During the raids, police arrested the bank director Prasad Pimple too.

