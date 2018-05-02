Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Navodaya Bank Fraud: Dhawad’s bail plea rejected

    Nagpur: The Special Session Court here on Saturday, rejected bail plea of former MLA Ashok Dhawad who is accused of committing financial misappropriation worth crores in Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank while he was chairman for the bank.

    The bail petition was heard before Justice V M Vaidhya. Earlier, Dhawad had appealed for bail citing novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) as a reason.

    The plea was rejected by the court. Following which Dhawad moved to High Court. However, even HC denied him bail.

    Though, Dhawad’s key petition was still pending at the Special Session’s Court. The petition was heard on Saturday.

    Dhawad is under arrest since November 5, 2019. Apart from Dhawad some other person were also involved in the scam.

    They have also been booked in this connection. Reportedly the accused had committed fraud worth Rs 38.75 in the bank.

