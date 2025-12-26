Navi Mumbai Airport Opens: Nagpur Direct Flight & Timings

Advertisement

Nagpur: The newly launched direct flight service between Nagpur and Navi Mumbai has received an encouraging response from passengers, marking a promising start for connectivity to the recently operational Navi Mumbai International Airport. The inaugural IndiGo flight on this route recorded over 60 per cent seat occupancy, clearly reflecting strong interest among travelers from Nagpur.

Launched on Christmas Day, the direct service has emerged as a convenient new alternative for travel between Nagpur and the Mumbai metropolitan region. IndiGo flight 6E 0817 departed Navi Mumbai at 1.45 pm and landed at Nagpur airport at 3.20 pm. The return flight, 6E 0818, left Nagpur at 4 pm and reached Navi Mumbai at 5.35 pm. Both flights operated on schedule, drawing positive feedback from passengers.

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport becoming operational, the pressure on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai is expected to ease. For passengers traveling to Navi Mumbai, Thane and central Mumbai, the new airport offers a more convenient option. Travelers believe the new route will significantly reduce road congestion, travel time and overall stress.

For Nagpur, the commercial and logistical hub of Vidarbha, direct and efficient air connectivity with Mumbai is considered essential. Business professionals, entrepreneurs, students and frequent flyers are expected to benefit from the time-saving and cost-effective nature of this service.

Aviation experts believe the new flight will also boost industry, trade and tourism across Vidarbha. Stronger connectivity with Mumbai’s business ecosystem, financial institutions and educational hubs is expected to further integrate Nagpur into the state’s economic network.

IndiGo has opened ticket bookings for the route, with initial fares likely to range between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000. Affordable pricing and shorter travel duration are expected to make the service increasingly popular in the coming weeks.

This flight is being seen as the first major domestic service operating from Navi Mumbai International Airport. Industry observers expect more airlines to soon launch flights connecting Nagpur and other cities, positioning Navi Mumbai as a key aviation hub in Maharashtra’s evolving air transport landscape.

