Naveen Agrawal’s book “Digest of RTI Cases” released

A book of 429 pages Containing Important Verdicts of High Courts and Supreme Court

Nagpur. The book “Digest of RTI Cases”, co-authored by Mr. Naveen Maheshkumar Agrawal, Registrar of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, was released by Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti President Mr. H.R. Bakhru, Chairman Dr. Vinky Rughwani, General Secretary Dr. I.P. Keswani, Secretary (College Affairs) Mr. Neeraj Bakhru and Dr. Santosh Kasbekar, Officiating Principal of the college.

This 429 page book written in English language covers almost all the important decisions of the Supreme Court and High Court related to Right to Information. The co-author of the book, Naveen Maheshkumar Agarwal, who has so far provided guidance and training on RTI to more than 5,000 government and non-government officials and students across India, is a well-known expert in the field of RTI and also a Guest Faculty in RTI at YASHADA, Pune the Apex body of Government of Maharashtra and a RTI Trainer recognised by the ISTM, DOPT, Government of India.

The other two co-authors Prof Niraj Kumar from U.P., who has retired as the Head, Department of Businesses Administration, Lucknow University, Lucknow and Dr. Nawin Kumar Agrawal, Head, Dept of Mathematics and Public Information Officer , L N Mithila University, Darbhanga, from Bihar are also experts in the field of RTI Act. It is the result of the interest, deep study and vast knowledge of the three co-authors in the field of Right to Information that this book “Digest of RTI Cases” related to this field is published.

What information can be sought under RTI, what information can be provided or what information can be denied, these points are also explained in detail in the book. It is necessary to refer to the decisions of the Supreme Court and the High Court in understanding and taking decisions related to personal information, third party information, larger public interest, appeal process, punishment, etc. Because various legislative terms, concepts and intricacies are interpreted by them. In this book, abstract information about these topics is given.

This book will be useful for Public Information Officer, First Appellate Authority, Advocate, RTI Trainer, Central and State Government Officer, Public Authority, University, Principal of College and School, Teacher, Administrative Staff, Student and Also for all such citizens, who use RTI Act.

The program was conducted by Dr. Leena Chandanni. Dr. Satish Tewani, Dr. Anand Thadani, Vijay Patil, Dr. Yogesh Bhute, Dr. A. Qureshi, Dr. Vishwajit Pendse, Dr. Sapna Tiwari, Dr. Suman Keswani, Dr. Anuradha Poddar, Dr. Ratna Sarkar, Dr. Jayant Walke, Gyan Ailani, DR. Milind Shinkhede, Dr. Rajkumar Khapekar, Dr. Zeenat Kashmiri, Dr. Seema Achhpila, Harsha Chandanani, Dr. Janvi Ghumnani, Raju Gehani etc. were prominently present.