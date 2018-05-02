Hellokids Wonderbeats Preschool organized an Online Rhyme Recitation Competition

Hellokids Wonderbeats recently organized an Online Rhyme Recitation Competition from 29th October to 31st October. The competition was held online and was very well received by participants from various states across India.

Three prizes were declared, whereas, a digital Participation Certificate was given to all the contestants.

The winners of the contest were Ms.Kavya Kulkarni(1st, Nagpur, Maharashtra), Ms.Soumya Kalaskar (1st runner up, Pune, Maharashtra) and Ms.Aratrika Sahana(2nd runner up, Purulia, West Bengal).

Parents applauded the school management for organizing a productive event.