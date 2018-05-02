Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!

Nagpur: The scenario is different! The transformation is total and incredible. Wonderful are the ways of Mother Nature in blessing its creation! Once dried up and depleted, Gorewada Lake, lifeline of Orange City, is now full of water much to the delight of citizens.

Following harsh summer in 2019 as well as deficient rainfall the previous year, Gorewada Lake suffered the brunt and dried up. It was for the first in 100 years, the lake dried up and depleted much to the chagrin of nature lovers and citizens as well.

But the picture has now changed with the blessings of Mother Nature. Following a spell of good rain, Gorewada Lake is at its natural best. The lake is full up to its brim now with approx 315 Mtr water.

It was 100 and more years back in the regime of Gond King Raje Bakht Bulandshah, a woman named “Sita Gondin” built this lake and was known as “Gond Lake”. At that time, a dam admeasuring 2350 feet x 52 feet made of clay was built to stop water. Later in British era, an engineer “Major Golden” developed it and since then it is known as Gorewada Lake. Presently, it has capacity to store 6.5 MM3 water (1 Week) & is the “Water Bank” of Nagpur City.

International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
एम्स में शुरू हुई OPD -मिल रही डे केयर सुविधा
ट्रेन-प्लेटफार्म के बीच फंसा बालक
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
