Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019

12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have launched a search for a 28-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old boy from Sumit Nagar locality between 11 am of September 15 and 6.30 pm of September 16.

A resident of Sumit Nagar, Sarika Anil Pawar (39), in her complaint told Nandanvan police that the accused Vishesh Vinod Deoghare (28), a resident of Dwarka Nagari, Plot No. 81, Kharbi Road, allegedly lured her 12-year old son Tanmay and taken away to an undisclosed destination. Initially, Sarika and other relatives searched Tanmay but could not find him. Suspecting the role of the accused Vishesh Deoghare in abduction of the 12-year old boy, a complaint was lodged with Nandanvan police.

PSI Kaluse has registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search trace the boy as well as the alleged abductor.

