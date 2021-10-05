Nature Grin’s Vidarbha level Junior Rapid Chess Tournament Inaugurated – Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani Winner

Nagpur– Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani won the Vidarbha Level Open Chess Tournament of the Nature Grin in association with ZMile Future Pvt Ltd in association with Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) on Sunday 3rd October. The event was inaugurated at the hands of Dr. Bhikkhu Samyakbodhi and NDCA Secretary K.k Barat at Hotel L.B Sadar. Krish Bawangade was the runner-up with six points while Siddhant Gawai stood third with technical points. CA Vikram Borkar was the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony. National Chess player Nayandeep Kothangale, Saloni A.M and Amit P. M., Founder and Director of Nature Grin Z Mile Future Pvt Ltd were prominently present during the inauguration.

The chess tournament was held under the guidance of Chief umpire Praveen Pantawane, under the age group of 10 to 16. Leading Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani continued his winning streak from the first round to the final round with the highest score of 7 points. Krish Bawangade was the runner-up with six points. On the basis of technical marks, Siddhant Gavai was third, Suhan Deshpande was fourth with 5 marks and Himanshu Jethwani was fifth with 4 marks. After the finals, the winners were awarded with certificates at the hands of CA Vikram Borkar, Saloni A. M. And Amit P. M. The event was moderated by Chief Arbiter Praveen Pantawane and vote of thanks was proposed by Akash Mendhe, Business Head, Nature Grin & Z Mile Future Pvt. Ltd. Jyoti Amge, who holds the world record as the youngest woman in the world, will Officiate the prize giving ceremony on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at Rahul Hotel, Wadi Nagpur from 10 am to 4 pm.Nagpur District Chess Association and Akash Mendhe, Business Head of Nature Grin and Z Mile Future Pvt Ltd, Chief Media Partner of the competition, Ritesh Borkar, Operator of Maharashtra TV24 and Chief Umpire Praveen Pantawane were the organizers and lead special contributions to make the tournament successful.

Competition results

Final Round: Raunak Sadhwani (7), Krish Bawangade (6), Siddhant Gavai (5.5), Suhan Deshpande (5), Himanshu Jethwani (5), Nirman Pohane (5), Dishank Bajaj (5), Mr. Rashmika M. (5), Ameya Padmavar (4.5), Aarith Thakur (4.5), Harshit Kashti (4), Nihan Pohane (4), Ayush Ramteke (4), Sanskar Gayagore (4), Saksham Singh (4), Samjeet Bisen (4), Saheel Bhoyar (4), Avanti Junghare (4), Lavanya Kashti (4), Sparkle Jhunjhunwala (4), Soumya Vhahare (4), Aarav Bhartia (3.5), Atharva Bijwal (3.5), Ojas Hivre ( 3.5), Aditya Junghare (3), Rishi Rukhiana (3), Dikshant Mowade (3), Mridul Kamvisdar (3), Sultan Chimthanwala (3), Ridhi Agarwal (3), Shadrul Mahajan (3), Ninad Meshram (3) , Anvi Hirde (3), Shawant Lakhmanpure (3), Pranavi Bhagat (2.5), Mayank Uike (2.5), Alay Gajbhiye (2), Aarush Bachchewar (2), Sangram Chavan (2), Divyanshi Khandelwal (2), Badal Nannaware (2), Samyak Khobragade (1) and Devang Singh (1).

prize giving ceremony on Tuesday 19th October

Jyoti Amge, who holds the world record as the youngest woman in the world, will Officiate the prize giving ceremony on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at Rahul Hotel, Wadi Nagpur from 10 am to 4 pm. The winner of this tournament will be awarded Rs 30,000 cash prize and the runner-up will be awarded Rs 15,000 and for the third prize there is Rs 5,000 along with the trophy. There will be attractive prizes for the participants as well. For more details contact Amit P. M – 8412913339, Pravin Pantawane – 9372560695.