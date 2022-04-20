Natural flair: 7-yr old Nagpur twins enter Asia Book of Records in avian style

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 7-year old twin brothers from Nagpur, Anay and Abeer Ramakrishnan, created the India and Asia Record by identifying 248 different species of birds in just 4 minutes of time. They not only identified the maximum number of bird species, at a record time, but also created a record as they are the youngest twins.

Studying in Grade 2, Centre Point School, their names were registered in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. The award includes a medal, a certificate and a record book. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated and felicitated Anay and Abeer. He had a chat with them to understand their knowledge of the subject.

One of the twin brothers, Abeer Ramakrishnan said, “We don’t own the Planet Earth, we belong to it, therefore we should share it with birds, insects, plants and animals responsibly.” Birds play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance, even some birds like Rosy Starling and White Stork keep a check on Locust insects, Anay stated.

Anay and Abeer gave the credit of their achievement to the ecosystem of Nagpur city, which has many birding sites like Gorewada Lake, Little Woods, Biodiversity Park and OCR nature trail and more particularly to the contributions by selfless nature enthusiasts like Kundan Hate, Avinash Londhe and Venkatesh Mudaliar.

