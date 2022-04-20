Delight on tracks: Toy Train at Seminary Hills is set to resume safari soon

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amidst the natural beauty of the city’s most beautiful Seminary Hills, the Vanbala Toy Train is set to be on tracks again to the delight of kids and their parents as well.

According to reports, the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) has given the administrative sanction for Rs 52 lakh for operating the Toy Train. According to Forest Department sources, of the Rs 51.26 lakh, DPDC has already released Rs 28.60 lakh. A meeting with Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway (SECR) officials was called on April 25, to complete the project in a time-bound manner.

The SECR already has vast experience in maintaining narrow gauge trains and tracks and itself has one such toy train at its narrow-gauge museum on Kamptee Road. Hence, the Forest Department has approached the railway division. Earlier too, SECR was involved in repairing the tracks and the Toy Train, reports said.

The families who come here first go to see whether Vanbala has started or not. They will be happy to learn that the Toy Train is going to be started again soon. With the end of the havoc of Corona, many families come to visit Balodyan located in Seminary Hills on weekends. On Sundays, many families of the city come here from far and wide. Children have special hopes of safari in Vanbala.

The toy train is 44-year-old and covers a 1.8 km circle. It was first launched in December 1978 by then Chief Minister Sharad Pawar. Since then, many times the toy train for children was shut down for months together many times.

The Seminary Hills Children’s Garden was once a favourite place for entertainment. Here their jumps and screams used to resonate, but since this garden was desolate and Vanbala was dumped again, except on Sundays, other days there is a desolation. It has become a haven for the loving couples. Through the track, the couple go to a secluded place inside the forest and sit there by setting up a den.

