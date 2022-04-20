IMD forecasts pre-monsoon rains in Vidarbha till Saturday

Advertisement

Nagpur: After facing scorching heat wave, Vidarbha has set to witness some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall till Saturday in the region.

“Thunderstorms will lash Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts during Thursday and Saturday. Parbhani and Hingoli shall experience rainfall on Friday and Saturday,” IMD said.

It is pertinent to mention that heat wave conditions had started to prevail across Vidarbha region. At all the major locations across the region, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or above on Monday. Chandrapur and Akola were the hottest in the region with maximum temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius. Wardha and Nagpur followed with 43.8 degrees Celsius and 43.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Nagpur, on Monday, recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season so far this year. In fact, the maximum temperature it recorded was the highest for the month of April since 2019. In 2019, it had recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius on April 28.

The day temperatures are also expected to drop marginally during the next three days. Notably, if the rains take place, this will be the first pre-monsoon showers to hit the state this year.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions continue to remain dry and arid in the absence of any pre-monsoon rainfall activity so far. Currently, there are northerly or northwesterly winds affecting the state. Besides, the region is under the influence of a trough that prevails between Telangana and southern Tamil Nadu.

