National Yoga C’ships in Nagpur: Rith, Muniya are champion of champions

Nagpur: Ith Kanthal and Muniya Mandal, both of West Bengal emerged champion of champions during the 37th National Yoga Championship which concluded at South Central Zone, Nagpur, the other day. Manipur emerged as the overall general champions. They were followed by West Bengal and Vidarbha.

The tournament was organised by Vidarbha Yoga Association and Samta Sporting Club. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Ramesh Yeole, Kumar Masram, Pramod Walmandre, Bablu Vikas Parthnobis, Dr Shrikant Warankar and Suresh Gandhi. On the occasion, R K Ramkrishna, Kishor Bagde, Nirmal Shah, Bhaveshchandra, Dvapayan Chakravorty, Shrikant Mayti, Ishtiyaq Malik, Sachin Mathne, Anand Dabre were also present.

In the sub-junior boys rhythmic singles event, Kanthan claimed the gold medal while in the girls section, Muniya secured the yellow metal. Anushka Bangal of West Bengal and Ananya Deshpande of Vidarbha finished second and third in the sub-junior girls section.

In the sub-junior boys category, Andhra Pradesh’s Devanshu Naidu and West Bengal’s Shreyan Bhandari finished with silver and bronze respectively. In the junior girls, Aradhya Tawari of Vidarbha claimed the gold medal followed by Sudipta Ghorai (WB) and Swara Bhute (Vid) at second and third spots.

Dr Pankaj Kunde, Saurabh Rangari, Shreyas Rangari, Samyak Lanjewar, Chandrashekhar Dhable, Shailesh Tarare, Nisha Thakur, Pawan Vidya, Meenal Meshram, Neha Murmare, Sushma Kunde, Ankit Gupta, Ajay Waghmare and others worked hard for the success of the competition.

RESULTS

Rhythmic Singles: (Sub-Junior Girls): Muniya Mandal (WB), Anushka Bangal (WB), Ananya Deshpande (Vid).

( Junior Girls): Aradhya Tawari (Vid), Sudipta Ghorai (WB), Swara Bhute (Vid). (Youth Girls): Angom Susmilia (Manipur), Aritra Saha (WB), Soumita Chakroborty (WB). (Sub-Junior Boys): Rith Kanthal (WB), Devanshu Naidu (AP), Shreyan Bhandari (WB). (Junior Boys): Arpan Das (WB), Durvank Kore (Mah), Lekh Lanjewar (Vid).

Rhythmic Single Pair: (Sub Junior Girls): Anushka Jhamb and Aradhya Gupta (Delhi), Tavisha Shamkunde and Kamya Balki (Vid), Arya Tyagi and Shilesh Jain (MP). (Sub Junior Boys): Srhriom Das and Phalguni Mohanta (Odisha), Dibayjoyti Mohanta and Sashank Tudu (Odisha), Gyaneshwar Saho and Sorygoti Mohanto (WB).