National Voters Day was celebrated at TGPCA

The NSS unit of Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture celebrated National Voters Day. The main purpose of the National Voters Day celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters.

The pledge was taken by all the students and faculty and the importance of the day was told by Prof. Vandana Khante, Principal. The program was coordinated by Teacher In-charge Nitesh Jibhkate and Prachi Paunikar, Harsh Manerao students coordinator. The program was conducted online.





