Nagpur cops invoke MCOCA against three criminal gangs

Nagpur: In a major crackdown against the rising incidents of organized crimes in the Second Capital of the State, the Nagpur City Police on Tuesday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against three criminal gangs.

Gang of Chandrashekhar s/o Panjarao Atram and 7 others, involved in Medical Admission Scam, Interstate Gang of Dacoits led by Changiram alias Changi s/o Shankar Ghusai alias Dusai alias Gosavi and 9 others and Cheating, Land grabbing, Drug peddling gang of Abu alias Firoz Khan s/o Ajij Khan and 3 others have been slapped with MCOCA.

Led by Atram and his accomplices, the recent Medical Admission Scam had stirred controversy across the education circles questioning the authenticity of the medical entrance exam. Ghusai the kingpin of Interstate Gang of Dacoits has been making the news from quite some time now, besides, notorious Khan and his gang members have been indulged in several cases of cheating, land grabbing and drug peddling, taking cognizance of such unlawful activities of these notorious gangs, the Top Brass of Nagpur Police on Tuesday invoked MCOCA against them.





