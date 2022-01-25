Terrible! Car crashes off bridge, seven medical students, including MLA’s son die

Nagpur: In a devastating news seven medical students of Savangi Medical College, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale died after the car they were travelling in, fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Chauhan, Aavishkar Rahangdale, Nitesh Singh, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh, Shubham Jaiswal and Pawan Shakti.

According to sources, all the students were travelling in Mahendra Xylo reportedly lost control over a bridge near Selsura. The SUV then fell off the 40 feet bridge in the river. The impact was so severe that all the students travelling died on the spot.





