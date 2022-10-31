Video: Bodies of two youths drowned at Waki recovered from Kanhan River

Nagpur: A day after two youths from Second Capital of the State drowned in Kanhan River at Waki, Fire and Rescue Team of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) fished out their bodies here, on Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Team started their proceedings from 6.30 am on Monday. At around 9 am, they found the first body and after toiling hard till 2 pm they found the other body.

According to police, a group of around eight youngsters went to Waki on Sunday afternoon. They took utensils with them for cooking food. When some of the youths were busy cooking, Kunal Ganesh Lohekar (24), a resident of Jaripatka, ventured into the water for swimming. After some time, he moved into deep water and started drowning. Nitesh Rajkumar Sahu (27), a resident of Sneha Deep Colony, jumped into the water to save Kunal. As Kunal was also not a good swimmer, he also started drowning in the water. Within minutes, Kunal and Nitesh disappeared into the water.

Local fishermen also dived into the water but they failed to trace the youths. Staff of Khapa Police Station led by API Ajay Mankar rushed to the spot. The police conducted a search operation with the help of local divers. However, the bodies could not be traced till late Sunday evening. Following which SDRF and Fire and Rescue Team of NMC roped in.

