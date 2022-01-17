National selection of Dipali and Anjali Rathod’s biological project in Nagpur

National Children’s Science Congress 2021-2022, Mumbai* conducted only 6 minute online presentation on various topics for students at district and national level, thousands of students from 35 districts of Maharashtra participated, including *MKH Sancheti Public School, Gotal Panjari* The project was conceived by Dipali Rathod and Anjali Rathod, 7th and 6th class students of Nagpur.

“ORGANIC FARMING FOR HEALTHY FAMILY AND HEALTHY NATION,

“Organic Farming for a Healthy Family and a Healthy Nation”* This project has been selected at the district level and is now selected for presentation at the national level. For this project, They have won the hearts of all by giving informative and relevant answers to the questions and discussions of the examiners through compilation, layout and effective presentation.

100% Organic Healthy Garden on the roof of their house in a cement forest like Nagpur city. In the name of

“Vasantrao Naik Parasbagh.,* The experience of creating a healthy Terrace Garden is a guide for all. Created a healthy kitchen garden using cooler tray, broken buckets, Color Cans some Plastic pots and some pots. The Garden contains more than 50 varieties of plants and more than 450 plants containing Fruits, vegetables, medical plants from Turmeric to Sweet corn from heart-leaved moonseed (Gulvel) to Alovera and Shatavari. Curry Leaves to Lemons also, healthy basil and various fragrant ornamental flowers.

Terrace Garden contains independent walking tracks for 4 people, places for SunBath, Acupressure Point and the planning for the small meeting and the photos of the inspiring great thinkers, the plan to put up inspiring wall letters is really commendable. “Parasbagh whose home, health is at home. This message has been conveyed through actual action.

Inspiring and directional for the poorest of the poor, 100% organic manure, decomposed cow dung and biodegradable medicine, decomposing manure from home and garden, the *successful garden garden project* has really become a guide.