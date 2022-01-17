Covid-19: Nagpur reports 2,451 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 2,451 fresh cases and four deaths, in the last 24-hours. Nagpur City alone reported around 1,961 fresh Covid cases and three deaths. In the last 24-hours, 989 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,961 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 408 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 82 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,11,523 and the number of deaths rose to 10,136. The sum of 4,88,752 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 95.55% while active cases jumped to 12,635.