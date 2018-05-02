Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    National integration camp by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to be inaugurated tomorrow

    Nagpur: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYAS) has organised National Integration Camp (NIC) under Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Campaign at Mission India Campus in Khadgaon Road of Nagpur from 21 to 25 February. The inaugural function of the camp is scheduled at 11.30 am tomorrow (22 February) in the presence of Member of Parliament Krupal Tumane and Dr. Vikas Mahatme.

    Around 300 youth from about 14 states have come together to showcase their cultural talent at the NIC camp.The states include Assam, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, South- Goa, Odisha, Paunjab, Rajstahn, Madhay Pradesh, Gujrat, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Div-Daman and Maharashtra. The camp is organised to showcase the unity in diversity of India through ‘ ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ theme.

    Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) Ministry of Culture has also organised cultural programmes of 47 folk dance troupe, craftsperson and authentic Odia cuisines for this program since Maharashtra is paired with Odisha under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ campaign. The programs by EZCC are slated to be organisded from 23 to 25 Feb in Mission India Campus.

    National Integration Camp (NIC) being organised from 21 to 25 February under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat ‘theme started with promoting ‘Fit India’ for a healthy future of our youths by practising Yoga. In the first session, the youth from different states gave introduction about themselves as well as their states and culture. All the participants did Sapling plantation and took oath to protect and conserve the environment so that our present and future generations are able to breathe fresh and cleaner air.

    In the ‘Feel India’ session, representatives of the cultural teams from 4 states i.e Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam and Odisha gave information about their states and explained beautifully about the culture and speciality of their respective states.

    After the ‘Feel India’ session, all the participants came together to display their cultural specialities of their states through exhibition wherein they showcased their traditional attires and other important cultural aspects. After the exhibition, cultural programme was organised wherein the participants showcased their talent in folk dance and folk songs.

    Sharad Salunkhe, Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Maharashtra and Goa; Shri. Hitendra Vaidya, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhandara; Udayvir Singh, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Nagpur, Snehal Basutkar, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra Amravati, Shivdhan Sharma, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Wardha, Shruti Dongare, District Youth Co-ordinator,Nehru Yuva Kendra, Gondia took efforts for starting the NIC camp.

