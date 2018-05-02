Nagpur’s 19-year-old national level boxer ends life

Nagpur: A 19-year-old national-level boxer from Nagpur allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his hostel room in Akola in Maharashtra on Friday, his coach said.

The deceased, Pranav Raut, had represented Maharashtra at a national boxing championship held in Delhi earlier this year, his coach Satishchandra Bhatt said.

Raut, a resident of Nagpur, was undergoing training at a sports academy in Akola,where Bhatt was his team’s coach, and stayed in its hostel.

On Friday, he was supposed to participate in a tournament in Akola.