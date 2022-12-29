Grand Procession marks Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Purab

Acclamations of “Dhan Guru Gobind Singh,Wahguru Gobind Singh” Echo in Jaripatka

Nagpur: On the occasion of 356th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Maharaj, Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal organized various religious programmes for the past seven days. Thousands of devotees from Vidarbha, M.P., Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, U.P. and Uttarakhand participated in it. Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Maharaj was born on Poha Saptami Samvat 1723, the equivalent English date of which this year is Thursday, 29th December 2022.

Advertisement

Mandal took out a grand procession on Thursday, 29th December 2022 at 1 p.m. After the “Puja-Archana” by the guests and devotees, Convener Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani sought permission from Aad Shri Guru Granth Sahib to start the procession by making “Ardaas”. Jhanki of Aad Shri Guru Granth Sahib was beautifully decorated on a chariot followed by floats of Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Shri Guru Nanak Devji, Shri Guru Amardas, Shri Guru Ramdas, Shri Guru Harirai Saheb, Shri Guru Hargovind Saheb, Shri Guru Harkrishan Devji and Shri Guru Teg Bahadur.

The devotees were sprinkling milk-water on the way of Aad Shri Guru Granth Saheb. Wherever the procession went, the devotees bowed down in respect and offered Dushala/Rumal, garlands, prasad etc.

Shobhayatra started at 1 p.m. from the Mandal Premises and moved around various locations viz. Sindhu Nagar Society, Dayananad Park Square, Kukreja Nagar, Hudco Colony, Ahuja Nagar, Bhim Chowk, Barakholi Road, Mahatma Gandhi School, Main Road, Chaudhari Chowk and main streets of Jaripatka and reached the Mandal premises at around 6 p.m. People belonging to various social organizations, educational societies etc. offered a warm welcome at various places. The streets were decorated with Flowers and Torans. Today nearly 25-30 thousand devotees participated in the Shobhayatra.

In his discourse, Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani appealed to everyone to follow the messages of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Maharaj i.e. unity amongst Hindus, Muslims and other religions, help the needy, and give respect to all Avatars and elders.

Convener Adv. Mamtani thanked all those who offered their wholehearted co-operation for making this programme a grand success. This was the 53rd year of celebration of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Purab by the Mandal.

Various prominent personalities including former MLA Dr. Milind Mane, Girish Vyas, Prakash Gajbhiye, Former Corporators Virendra Kukreja, Suresh jagyasi, Pramila Mathrani, Bhavna Lonare, Lokmat Times Editor N.K. Naik, Atul Kotecha, Dr. Uday Bodhankar etc. participated and obtained blessings of Guru Maharaj.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement