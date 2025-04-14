Nation Celebrates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 134th Birth Anniversary with Great Enthusiasm

Advertisement



Nagpur: The 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar — the architect of the Indian Constitution, social reformer, and champion of the oppressed — was celebrated with immense fervor across the country, especially in Nagpur. Thousands of followers thronged the historic Deekshabhoomi to pay their tributes.

Festivities began at midnight on Sunday. At Constitution Square in Nagpur, celebrations kicked off with the cutting of a cake in front of Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait, followed by a dazzling display of fireworks. The atmosphere was electrified with chants of “Jai Bhim” echoing through the crowd of followers.

On Monday, April 14, large crowds of Ambedkarites from across the nation gathered at Deekshabhoomi from early morning to catch a glimpse of Dr. Ambedkar’s sacred relics. The day saw various programs such as blood donation camps, lectures on his life and mission, art exhibitions, and public reading sessions based on his writings.

Deekshabhoomi was beautifully decorated with flowers, and local volunteers set up free stalls offering drinking water, food, and basic health checkups for devotees.

Nagpur city observed a special cleanliness drive on the occasion, and several public spaces were adorned with murals inspired by Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts. The celebration was not just a tribute, but a powerful reminder of equality, fraternity, and justice — values that continue to inspire generations.

