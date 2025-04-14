The Constitution is the Backbone of India’s Development: Maharashtra Minister Bawankule Pays Tribute to Dr. Ambedkar in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: On the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, paid rich tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution. Speaking to the media during a commemorative event in Nagpur, Bawankule emphasized that the Constitution is the driving force behind India’s progress.

He stated that people from across India, Maharashtra, and even around the world are saluting the legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar. “His birth anniversary is being celebrated in every square and household with great enthusiasm,” Bawankule said.

Highlighting the national leadership’s respect for Ambedkar’s vision, the minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his vision for a developed India, has paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution. He added that Maharashtra’s Chief Minister is also steering the state toward the number one position by following the constitutional values laid down by Babasaheb.

Bawankule also announced the launch of an initiative to distribute the Preamble of the Constitution to every household in Nagpur district. “As part of the Chief Minister’s vision, the first phase of this distribution has already begun,” he informed.

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to the state, Bawankule clarified that the visit was entirely focused on developmental goals and held no political motive.

The event underscored the enduring impact of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideas on governance and inclusive development in modern India.

