Turmoil in GBM of NMC Employees Coop Bank, rival groups come to “Free Style”

Nagpur: As expected, the General Body Meeting of NMC Employees Coop Bank witnessed an unprecedented uproar with two groups coming to “Free Style” on Sunday afternoon. The members of the two rival groups came face to face with each other, threw the mic, pushed each other and abused the President as well. There was a heated argument between the Directors in the General Body Meeting over some issues. Amidst the turmoil and utter confusion, all subjects were approved.

The Annual General Meeting of the NMC Employees Coop Bank was held at Santaji Auditorium in Sakkardara Bazar on Sunday. There are two different panels in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and there are constant disputes. The meeting had a stormy start itself. The controversy started over the Director’s photo in the report book prepared for the meeting. The post of Director in the bank comes to an end after retirement from the Municipal Corporation. But some of the members got confused because the photos of some of the retired members of the ruling group were also in the report book.

Meanwhile, Director Rajesh Gawre, who was suspended in the previous meeting, became aggressive. He asked questions to the Boards of Directors. Some members created chaos by shouting slogans to cancel the meeting. Due to this, there was a lot of controversy between those who dominated the bank as well as other Directors. In this chaotic situation, the suspended Director aggressively accused that the meeting itself of being illegal and attacked the President Nitin Zade. This angered the President and other directors.

Meanwhile, one of the Directors pulled the mic while the other disconnected the mic’s power. Due to this, the supporters of both the groups came face to face and the atmosphere heated up. Some members put the President in the dock by raising the questions: “Why is the general meeting being held when there are no required members for the meeting? Why is there no representative of DDR in the meeting?” By raising such questions, some members put the president on edge. Not only this, the members alleged that the report book kept in the meeting was a fake one. On the whole, the ruling party and the opposition were well matched. It was in this confusion that the President approved the subjects in the report book.

According to Rajesh Gawre, Director , “The meeting was supposed to be held as per the by-laws. But, as the meeting was not being held as per the by-laws, rules, it was invalid. There is no rule anywhere to suspend a Director. I was suspended in the last meeting. On this as well as on other questions, President Nitin Zade and his colleagues ran after me menacingly,” Gawre claimed.

Nitin Zade, President, Municipal Employees Coop Bank, said that the bank elections are coming up. Against this background, the opposition created confusion during the meeting. “I didn’t run over anyone. On the contrary, it was the suspended Director Gawre who pulled the mic. As his suspension was to be sealed in today’s meeting, he created a ruckus. The President has the right to suspend a Director at per the request of the members,” he asserted.

