Nasty nuisance: 2384 persons face NMC music for urinating, spitting in public places

Nagpur: Over 2300 persons in Orange City faced action for spitting and urinating in public places. The Nuisance Detection Squads of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) cracked a whip on total 2,384 persons for the dirty menace at public places over a period of three years from December11, 2017 to October 10, 2019. The squads also recovered fine from 110 persons for spitting and urinating in the premises of NMC HQ in Civil Lines.

The action is being taken by the Nuisance Detection Squads under the leadership of Virsen Tambe, Squad Leader and under the directives of Abhijit Bangar, Municipal Commissioner, and Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

NMC has deployed the Nuisance Detections Squads comprising 87 employees for taking action against the citizens flouting the civic rules. The squads recovered a fine of Rs 95, 800 from 1052 persons for spitting in public places and Rs 2.09 lakh for urinating in the open. NMC collected a fine of total Rs 3 05 500 from 2,384 people. The squads found highest number of persons spitting in the open areas in Hanuman Nagar Zone while they found highest number of urinating cases in Laxminagar and Gandhibagh zones. The squads took action against 289 persons indulging in sptting in Hanuman Nagar Zone, 159 persons in Laxminagar Zone, 117 in Gandhibag Zone, 115 in Dharampeth Zone, 95 in Asinagar Zone, 91 in Lakadganj Zone, 87 in Dhantoli Zone, 62 in Mangalwari Zone, 27 in Nehru Nagar Zone and 10 in Satranjipura Zone.

The squads also took action against 255 persons each in Laxminagar and Gandhi Zones for urinating in the open places, followed by Dhantoli Zone where they registered 210 cases.