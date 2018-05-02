Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019

Wearing helmets in bike rallies mandatory, violators to face strict action: DCP Traffic

Representational Picture

Nagpur: With campaigning for State Assembly elections gaining steam, political candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the city. As elections close in, motorcycle rallies taken out by political parties are a common sight across the city. However, at many of these rallies, traffic norms are openly violated by motorcyclists by not wearing mandatory helmets.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit told Nagpur Today that, all the political parties have been instructed to follow traffic norms while organizing road rallies, otherwise they will face the action from the department.

“Political parties seek prior permission from the Traffic Department before taking out the bike rallies. All the leaders have been issued guidelines from the department to follow traffic norms. If the cops find anyone on the wrong side of the law, they will face strict action from the department,” said the DCP.

Even in the Lok Sabha elections, candidates had been seen crisscrossing the constituencies holding bike rallies with hundreds of their supporters. There have been several complaints concerning to bike rallies as bikers were found not wearing helmets. But no action was initiated against the offenders.

– Shubham Nagdeve

