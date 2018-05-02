Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019

Gangster Sheikhu, associates remanded to police custody till Oct 15

Nagpur: Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sumit Parate on Saturday produced gangster Sheikhu and his associates before the Remand Court and demanded his PCR on the grounds that police wanted to recover the extortion money from the accused persons. The API also argued that the cops wanted to know from where the firearms were brought.

The API Parate stated that police want to recover the vehicle in which the informant liquor trader was kidnapped.

Adv. Parag Ukey represented all the accused persons and opposed the PCR. He contended that there is no requirement of PCR that too for 10 days. The police have demanded exorbitant PCR. The lawyer also argued that all the material articles and vehicles are recovered and seized. Therefore, PCR for 10 days is not warranted.

After hearing both the sides, the court granted PCR till October 15.

