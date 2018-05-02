Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, May 25th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Naresh Goyal, wife denied permission to travel abroad: Sources

Former chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were denied permission to travel abroad Saturday by the immigration authority at Mumbai airport, sources said.

The couple was to travel by Dubai-bound Emirates flight EK 507 when the immigration authority denied them permission to fly, they said.

The checked in baggage, which was in the name of Anita Goyal, was also offloaded from the flight. The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.35 pm.

Naresh Goyal could not be reached for comments. Response to a query sent to Emirates was also awaited.

Last month, Jet Airways officers and staff association president Kiran Pawaskar had written to the Mumbai police commissioner that the passports of Goyal and other directors and senior members of the Jet Airways management be impounded as the airline had not paid salaries to its employees for several months.

Naresh Goyal, along with Anita Goyal, had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which he founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline chairman

Happening Nagpur
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Maharashtra News
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
गोंडेगाव खदान सुरक्षारक्षाकांनी टालचा एक ट्रक कोळशा पकडला
गोंडेगाव खदान सुरक्षारक्षाकांनी टालचा एक ट्रक कोळशा पकडला
Hindi News
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
सीबीआई ने सनातन संस्था के दो सदस्यों को मुंबई से किया गिरफ्तार
सीबीआई ने सनातन संस्था के दो सदस्यों को मुंबई से किया गिरफ्तार
Trending News
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
People accepted us due to our ‘seva bhaav’: PM
People accepted us due to our ‘seva bhaav’: PM
Featured News
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
Trending In Nagpur
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
B Arch students to put up thesis works at 12 annual exhibition on May 26, 27
B Arch students to put up thesis works at 12 annual exhibition on May 26, 27
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
VTA meet Police Commissioner Upadhyay on traffic issues
VTA meet Police Commissioner Upadhyay on traffic issues
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC
Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC
संपत्ति कर विभाग : अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
संपत्ति कर विभाग : अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145