Published On : Sat, May 25th, 2019

B Arch students to put up thesis works at 12 annual exhibition on May 26, 27

Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Nagpur Centre will be organizing the 12th annual exhibition of thesis works of final year students of Bachelor of Architecture at Niyogi Hall, LAD College, Shankar Nagar on May 26 and 27. As many as 32 students of 12 institutes of architecture affiliated to Nagpur University and VNIT, Nagpur will present their thesis on this occasion.

The exhibition would be inaugurated at the hands of Dr Anjali Krishna Sharma, professor and director, Symbiosis School of Planning, Architecture and Design (SSPAD), Nagpur.

“The exhibition is a part of regular activities of the Nagpur Centre for motivating students to excel and for promoting awareness about architecture among the prospective students of architecture in particular and the public in general,” informed Ar. Paramjit Singh Ahuja, chairman IIA Nagpur Centre while addressing the press conference on Friday at Press Club, Civil Lines.

Ar. Sujit Rodge, secretary, Ar Parag Yelne, treasurer and other officer bearers from IIA were present on this occasion.

“It is envisaged that the society at large and students aspiring to become architects would be able to get a sense of the nature of students’ work and the thinking process that goes into designing,” he added.

The two day exhibition will be open for all, from 11 am to 9pm.

