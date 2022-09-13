Narendra Pawar awarded PhD in Mechanical Engineering

Advertisement

Nagpur: Narendra Pawar , Selection Grade lecturer in Government Polytechnic Maharashtra state class-1 (A) has been awarded PhD in Mechanical Engineering by RTM University Nagpur recently.

The topic of his research was ‘optimization process and performance testing of sand. He carried out his research work under the guidance of Dr. Ramesh Lakhe , Director, SQML Nagpur and Dr.Rakesh Shrivastava, Former professor, YCCCE, Nagpur. He was published number of paper in Elsevier, material Todays International Journals. He was called for expert Lecturer on this topic inWeilington , Newzealand also.

He gives credit of his success to guide, mother late shantabaipawar, father Sawairam pawar, and his wife chitralekha pawar.

