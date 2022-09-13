Goats refused to leave sight of farmer who hang self to death due to losses near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: As Rajiv Baburao Judpe, a farmer in Narkhed Tehsil, ended his life owing losses he suffered in farming due to heavy downpour, the images of his goats standing next to his hanging body went viral on social media platforms. Couple of goat were seen standing next to Jupde’s hanging body as they refused to stay away from their owner’s sight.

Judpe, a resident of Pipaldhara village in Narkhed tehsil reportedly ended his life by hanging on Monday afternoon. Judpe was under tremendous debt owing to losses he suffered due to incessant rains in the Nagpur district.

At around 12 pm, he reportedly hanged himself. However, his goats who followed him to field, refused to leave the sight of their owner. The images of this incident soon went viral on social media platforms. Notably, several farmers have committed suicide in the district due to heavy rains that ruined their field.

