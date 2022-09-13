Ray of hope for jobless: Haryana co exhorts youths to start solar power business

Advertisement

The solar power business is emerging as the fastest growing business in the world. The Haryana’s solar company Loom Solar highlighted the finer points to start the business



New Delhi: A Haryana company has emerged as a ray of hope for lakhs of unemployed youths. The company has encouraged the jobless youths to start their own business – solar power business – and earn handsome income.

At this time the world is passing through such a difficult phase, lakhs of people have become unemployed. Hundreds of companies in India are not in a position to provide jobs. In such a situation people are looking for work. In such a situation, it may be that you are thinking of such a business, from which you can earn some income. One such work is the solar power business, which is the fastest growing business in the world. To know how to do this business, how to start and how much income can be, the Haryana’s solar company Loom Solar highlighted the finer points.

Why is Solar Power the business of the future?

According to the company, the shortage of electricity and the dependence on alternative energy i.e. solar energy for smart business will increase rapidly in the coming days. At the same time, a target has been set to generate solar power from 20,000 MW to 1 lakh MW by 2022 on WTO standards in the country. Along with this, under the historic Paris Climate Agreement, India has set a target to generate 40 percent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Solar panels are being promoted under Make in India.

How to start a business?

Haryana’s solar company Loom Solar is giving business opportunities to any start up, businessman or professional company under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign of self-reliant India. Under this there are 3 ways to start a solar business.

1. Dealer:

Business can be started with the company as a dealer. For this, the dealership of the company will have to be taken. You can get more information and register yourself by clicking on this link https://www.loomsolar.com/products/dealer-registration.

2. Distributors:

Another way to start a business with a company is through a distributor. The company makes one distributor in each city. To become a distributor, click on this link https://www.loomsolar.com/products/distributor-registration and you will get the necessary information about it.

3. Influencer:

Any student or housewife can also start a business. This work can be done sitting at home. As an influencer, you can join the affiliate marketing of the company. For its details click here https://www.loomsolar.com/pages/become-an-affiliate-earn-money

What does Loom Solar do?

Cutting Edge Technology Product: Mono Panel & AC Module is the first company in India to manufacture small to large size solar panels for homes.

No Stocking Model: The reseller has to buy the goods when you have a customer order.

Trusted Company: Have also received awards from StartupIndia and AmazonSMBhav.

Why are there opportunities for you in this sector?

This is the most important question before starting any business. The answer is that the geographical location of India is such that it receives an average of 300 days of sunshine in a year. Natural fuel is decreasing and the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously. In such a situation, the government wants the country to move towards solar energy and reduce its dependence on electricity. Therefore, the State and Central Governments are continuously providing facilities to promote the use of solar energy.

Where will the money for investment come from?

Although its initial investment is very less, even if you do not have money, then many banks finance it. For this, you can take a SME loan from the bank under Solar Subsidy Scheme, Kusum Yojana, National Solar Energy Mission. According to an estimate, this business can earn from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh in a month.

